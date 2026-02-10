Asset statements
Chief adviser’s total assets exceed Tk 156m
The asset statements of the advisers of the interim government have been published. The cabinet division released the information today, Tuesday.
As of 30 June this year, the total assets of chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus stood at more than Tk 156.24 million. A year earlier, his assets amounted to Tk 140.14 million. This means his assets increased by Tk 16.10 million in a year.
The chief adviser said his assets increased due to the encashment of savings certificates, an increase in savings and fixed deposits, and shares received through inheritance, among other reasons.
The total assets of the chief adviser’s wife, Afrozi Yunus, stood at Tk 12.76 million. It was Tk 21.18 million in the previous fiscal year. As such, her assets declined by nearly Tk 8.42 million over one year.
Under the Income Tax Act, assets refer to the combined value of a taxpayer’s movable and immovable property, as well as financial and capital assets.
In an address to the nation on 25 August 2024, the chief adviser reiterated a clear stance against corruption and said that all advisers would publish their asset statements at the earliest.
He added that this practice would gradually be made regular and mandatory for all government officials.
He also mentioned that an ordinance would be enacted to appoint an ombudsman, as promised under Article 77 of the constitution, to take action against corruption at the state level.
On 1 October that year, the “Policy on the Disclosure of Income and Asset Statements of Advisers of the Interim Government and Persons of Equivalent Status, 2024” was issued.
According to the policy, advisers of the interim government and persons of equivalent status engaged in government or republic service must submit their income and asset statements to the chief adviser through the cabinet division within 15 working days of the final date for filing income tax returns each year.
If a spouse has separate income, that must also be declared. The chief adviser will publish the statements through an appropriate method at his discretion.
However, the delay in publishing the statements had drawn criticism. Speaking on the matter, the chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said last Monday that the asset statements of the interim government’s advisers would be published within one or two days.
Following the fall of the Awami League government through a student-people's mass uprising on 5 August 2024, an interim government was formed on 8 August under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus. New advisers were appointed in several phases.
After additions and changes, the advisory council currently consists of 21 members, including the chief adviser. In addition, four individuals are serving as special assistants, special envoys, and national security adviser with the rank of adviser. Four special assistants to the chief adviser are serving with the rank of state minister. The asset statements of all of them were published today.