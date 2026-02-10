Chief adviser’s total assets exceed Tk 156m

The asset statements of the advisers of the interim government have been published. The cabinet division released the information today, Tuesday.

As of 30 June this year, the total assets of chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus stood at more than Tk 156.24 million. A year earlier, his assets amounted to Tk 140.14 million. This means his assets increased by Tk 16.10 million in a year.

The chief adviser said his assets increased due to the encashment of savings certificates, an increase in savings and fixed deposits, and shares received through inheritance, among other reasons.

The total assets of the chief adviser’s wife, Afrozi Yunus, stood at Tk 12.76 million. It was Tk 21.18 million in the previous fiscal year. As such, her assets declined by nearly Tk 8.42 million over one year.