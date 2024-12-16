Chief Adviser for joint efforts to build prosperous, well-governed Bangladesh

Recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave martyrs of the freedom struggle with due respect, the Chief Adviser said, “The ‘Victory Day’ is not only our source of pride but also our oath day.”

The oath is to remain united, protect the sovereignty of the country and uphold the spirit of the Liberation War, he added.

Terming the Victory Day as a very glorious and memorable day in Bangladesh’s history, Dr Yunus said, “On 16 December 1971, we gained the taste of freedom and self-identity as a nation through the victory in the War of Independence”.