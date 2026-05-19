RAB to stay despite widespread calls for disbandment

Despite repeated recommendations from the United Nations and various rights groups, political parties and organisations to disband the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations, the government is now considering retaining the force.

However, it remains unclear how the activities of the elite unit — which has been largely keeping a low profile since the July mass uprising — will proceed in the future.

Speaking to newspersons on Monday after a programme marking RAB’s 22nd founding anniversary, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the government was working to build a modern and professional elite force that would fully uphold human rights and meet public expectations.

However, he did not elaborate on what reforms, if any, would be introduced to the force’s structure.

Following the fall of the Awami League government during the July mass uprising, scrutiny over RAB’s past conduct intensified. On 5 January this year, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances revealed that nearly 25 per cent of all disappearance cases investigated involved RAB, the highest share attributed to any single force.

The commission also found that 22 or 23 out of 40 secret detention facilities identified across the country had been operated by RAB.