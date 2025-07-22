HSC examinees protest in front of secretariat

HSC examinees staged a demonstration in front of secretariat demanding resignation of education adviser and secretary in the capital on Tuesday.

In connection with the incident, all gates of the secretariat have been closed. The movement of all types of vehicles have been halted on the road in front of the secretariat.

Students from various educational institutions gathered in front of the secretariat at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

While going toward the secretariat, HSC examinee of Cantonment School and College, speaking to Prothom Alo, Zonaed Ahmed said, "HSC examination of today was not postponed despite such a big incident at the Milestone School and College. Why was this decision was taken at 3:00pm? I came to know that the examination was postponed when I left home for the examination. I don't want to see such an inconsiderate adviser and secretary. So I have come to demand their resignation."