HSC examinees protest in front of secretariat
HSC examinees staged a demonstration in front of secretariat demanding resignation of education adviser and secretary in the capital on Tuesday.
In connection with the incident, all gates of the secretariat have been closed. The movement of all types of vehicles have been halted on the road in front of the secretariat.
Students from various educational institutions gathered in front of the secretariat at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday.
While going toward the secretariat, HSC examinee of Cantonment School and College, speaking to Prothom Alo, Zonaed Ahmed said, "HSC examination of today was not postponed despite such a big incident at the Milestone School and College. Why was this decision was taken at 3:00pm? I came to know that the examination was postponed when I left home for the examination. I don't want to see such an inconsiderate adviser and secretary. So I have come to demand their resignation."
Witnesses said the students took position at Gate No. 1 of the secretariat at around 2:30pm. They chanted slogans, saying 'Why do our brothers die, the administration must reply!"
The members of the law enforcing agencies including the police have taken position at all gate of the secretariat.
Speaking to several protesting students, it was learned that a group of demonstrators marched from the Dhaka Education Board to the gates of the secretariat. These students are demanding a re-evaluation of the exam papers for those who failed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams.
As the gates of the secretariat were closed, numerous vehicles got trapped inside. Law enforcement agencies are no alert, taking position to bring the situation under control.
Today’s HSC and equivalent exams was postponed due to the casualties from an aircraft crash on the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara. However, this decision was made around 2:45 am last night (early Tuesday morning).
The news of the postponement was first shared on social media, Facebook, by Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the local government of the interim government, and Mahfuj Alam, adviser on onformation.
Later, around 7:15 am today, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government, confirmed the postponement. The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee also announced the exam postponement.