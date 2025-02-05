Public admin, judiciary reform commissions submit reports to Chief Advisor
Reform commissions on the public administration and judiciary Wednesday submitted their reports with recommendations to the interim government’s Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus.
Other members of the reform commissions were present when the heads of the commission submitted the reports to the chief advisor at State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.
Earlier, the Public Administration Reform Commission members held their final meeting at the Ministry of Public Administration at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
After that when journalists asked the head of the commission, Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, about the recommendations, he declined to say anything in detail, stating only that there are more than 100 recommendations.
On the other hand, reform commission member secretary and senior secretary to the public administration Md Mokhlesur Rahman said, “After submitting the report, it will be a public document. It will be posted on the website, and everyone can check it.”
The chief advisor’s press wing will brief the media in this regard.
The cabinet division issued a notification about formation of six reform commissions including the public administration in October last year.
Of those, reforms commissions on the constitution, electoral system, anti-corruption commission and the police submitted their reports on 15 January.
The government said Tuesday that the six reform commissions will publish their detailed reports on 8 February. Then the chief advisor will hold discussions with the political parties and other stakeholders of the mass uprising this month.