Govt will establish liberal democratic state system to promote knowledge, science: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday said the current government will work to establish a liberal democratic state system with moral standards and dignity so that the country can move forward in all branches of knowledge and science, including education, literature, arts, science and technology.

"I believe that politicisation of education, research, arts and literature is never a sign of a civilised society," he said.

Tarique Rahman made the remarks while addressing the Ekushey Padak-2026 distribution ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here this morning.

In this journey, guidance from the country's distinguished individuals is highly expected, the premier added.

Although politicians are entrusted with the responsibility of running the state, he said that as a political worker he believed that learned and distinguished individuals play a guiding role.

The greater the number of accomplished people in a state and society, the more enlightened that society becomes in terms of prosperity and moral standards, the premier added.