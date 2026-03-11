13th Jatiya Sangsad first session tomorrow

The Jatiya Sangsad will go into first session tomorrow.

“The first session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad will begin at 11am,” said an official release of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.

Earlier, on 23 February, President Mohammad Shahabuddin summoned the session on 12 March.

The President, also the head of the state, convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, the release said.