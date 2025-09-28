Govt unveils Hajj packages; minimum cost Tk 467,000
The government has announced three official Hajj packages setting the minimum cost at Tk 467,000 and the highest at Tk 690,000.
Religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain disclosed the details at a press briefing at his ministry on Sunday.
Hajj Package-1 (Special) offers accommodation within a maximum distance of 700 metres from the outer courtyard of the Haram Sharif in Makkah, and in the Markazia (Central) area of Madinah, said the adviser.
Accommodation will be shared by a maximum of five people per room with six attached bathrooms.
Pilgrims will stay in tents located in Zone-2 in Mina, with meals provided by the Moallem, along with D+ category services in Mina and Arafah.
AFM Khalid said Hajj Package-2 is slightly less expensive and pilgrims will be accommodated within 1.2 km to 1.8 km of the outer courtyard of the Haram Sharif in Makkah and in the Markazia area of Madinah.
A maximum of six people will share each room, with attached bathrooms, he said.
Tents will also be set up in Zone-2 in Mina with meals provided by the Moallem and D category services in Mina and Arafah and the estimated cost of this package is Tk 5,58,881, he added.
Room upgrades to 2- or 3-seaters and short-stay package options in Makkah and Madinah are available under Packages 1 and 2, subject to payment of additional charges.
The usual stay in Saudi Arabia for pilgrims will range from 35 to 47 days.
However, for short-stay packages, the duration will be between 22 and 30 days.
The adviser said Hajj Package-3 is newly introduced and a budget-friendly package that includes accommodation in the Azizia area in Makkah and outside the Markazia area in Madinah.
Each room will house a maximum of six people and tents will be set up in Zone-5 in Mina, with food provided by the Moallem and D category services in Mina and Arafah, he said.
Air-conditioned buses will be arranged for daily travel to the Haram Sharif for the five daily prayers.
The adviser said that this is the first time the government has arranged accommodation for pilgrims in the Azizia area.
In addition to the government-managed packages, a "General Hajj Package for Private Agencies" has also been finalised.
The cost of this package is Tk 509,000 per person.
Private Hajj agencies adopting this government-approved package will be permitted to announce two additional packages of their own, said the adviser.
The adviser also said that the minimum daily food expenditure per pilgrim is estimated at 35 Saudi Riyals.
Pilgrims must carry the necessary funds to cover food expenses and make purchases independently, he said.