Govt unveils Hajj packages; minimum cost Tk 467,000

The government has announced three official Hajj packages setting the minimum cost at Tk 467,000 and the highest at Tk 690,000.

Religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain disclosed the details at a press briefing at his ministry on Sunday.

Hajj Package-1 (Special) offers accommodation within a maximum distance of 700 metres from the outer courtyard of the Haram Sharif in Makkah, and in the Markazia (Central) area of Madinah, said the adviser.

Accommodation will be shared by a maximum of five people per room with six attached bathrooms.

Pilgrims will stay in tents located in Zone-2 in Mina, with meals provided by the Moallem, along with D+ category services in Mina and Arafah.

AFM Khalid said Hajj Package-2 is slightly less expensive and pilgrims will be accommodated within 1.2 km to 1.8 km of the outer courtyard of the Haram Sharif in Makkah and in the Markazia area of Madinah.