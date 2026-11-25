The minimum monthly wage for workers in the readymade garment (RMG) sector has been fixed at Tk 17,000, which is a 36 per cent increase, or Tk 4,500 more than the current minimum wage of Tk 12,500.

During a meeting of the Minimum Wage Board on Tuesday, employers submitted a revised proposal of Tk 17,000 while workers proposed Tk 18,000. At that stage, Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani decided to put the matter to a vote at the Minimum Wage Board office.

Six board members cast their votes: the two workers’ representatives voted in favour of Tk 18,000, while the remaining four members voted for Tk 17,000—ultimately settling the minimum wage at Tk 17,000.

Employers’ representative ABM Shamsuzzaman and workers’ representative Babul Akhter confirmed the decision to Prothom Alo at around 2:15 am. Although the Wage Board Chairman was scheduled to brief journalists on the outcome, he had not done so as of 2:40 am on Wednesday.