Gas crisis: Energy sector suffers from import reliance

More than 65 per cent of the energy consumed in the country has to be imported. Imports also account for 9 per cent of electricity generation capacity.

For nearly three weeks, the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has been disrupted, leading to an intensified gas shortage. Power supply from imported electricity has reduced as well, resulting in increased power cuts (load-shedding).

Experts say the country's power and energy sector is suffering precisely due to this reliance on imports.

Sources at the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) stated that two weeks after LNG supply dropped by half owing to a fire accident, it registered a slight increase last Thursday. However, adverse weather at sea reduced the supply once again from Monday evening, cutting daily gas supply by over 250 million cubic feet.

If marine conditions improve, supply may increase slightly from today, Wednesday, sources added.