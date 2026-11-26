Jamaat seeks retraction of Australian newspaper report on Shafiqur Rahman, issues legal notice
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has protested against a report published by Australian newspaper "The Australian" concerning the visit to Australia by its Ameer, Shafiqur Rahman, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party’s Secretary-General and former member of parliament, Mia Golam Porwar, described the report as “false, misleading and defamatory”.
He demanded its immediate retraction and a public apology from the newspaper.
According to the Jamaat statement, on behalf of the Jamaat chief, Barrister Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem, Shafiqur Rahman’s foreign affairs adviser and an MP, has formally served a “concerns notice” to the newspaper’s publisher, Nationwide News Pty Limited.
The notice was issued under Section 12A of Australia’s Defamation Act 2005 (NSW), the statement said.
The statement further said Jamaat had identified seven statements and implications in the report as defamatory. The notice demands that the newspaper correct and retract the report, issue an apology and preserve all relevant documents. It also requires a written response within 48 hours.
"The Australian" reported that Shafiqur Rahman arrived in Sydney on Friday for a five-day visit. During his stay, Australian immigration adviser Raymond Solomon lodged an application calling for his visa to be cancelled.
In response, Jamaat said the report was published on the very day of the parliamentary-authorised official visit. The party described the publication as a calculated attempt to discredit the Opposition in the international arena.
Jamaat alleged that a key basis for the report was the application submitted by Solomon. It further claimed that the newspaper had concealed his identity as the writer and director of “Baba”, a film about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family.
What the report said
“The Australian” reported that Shafiqur Rahman had praised Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, describing him as a “hero and martyr”. It also said that he had expressed grief over the death of another Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and prayed that he be accepted as a martyr.
Responding to these allegations, Mia Golam Porwar said that portraying support for the freedom and dignity of the Palestinian people as endorsement of terrorism amounted to a deliberate distortion.
He maintained that Shafiqur Rahman opposed attacks on civilians, irrespective of their nationality or religion.
“The Australian” newspaper also alleged that Shafiqur Rahman had described Jamaat leaders convicted of crimes against humanity in 1971 as “martyrs”.
In response, Jamaat said that the post in question had not been written by Shafiqur Rahman but had been published after his account was hacked. The party also said that evidence had been submitted to the law enforcement authorities and that one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.
Mia Golam Porwar also stated that the United Nations and international human rights organisations had raised questions about the fairness of the trials conducted by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).
“The Australian” reported that Shafiqur Rahman had not responded to requests for comment.
However, Mia Golam Porwar said that neither he nor anyone else from the party had been contacted before the report was published.
He described this as a clear violation of the fundamental principles of journalism.
The report also noted that Jamaat had fielded no female candidates in Bangladesh’s 2026 parliamentary election.
It further stated that Raymond Solomon had raised questions in his application about Shafiqur Rahman’s relationship with Iran and his diplomatic position.
During his visit, Shafiqur Rahman attended a gathering of expatriate Bangladeshis in Campbelltown, Sydney, as well as a luncheon hosted by the Australian National Imams Council in Chullora, according to the report.
It may be noted that Shafiqur Rahman left Sydney on Tuesday (24 November) to return home following his four-day visit to Australia. He cancelled a scheduled visit to Malaysia, citing urgent necessity.
In his statement, Mia Golam Porwar said that press freedom did not constitute a licence to disseminate falsehoods.
He warned that the party would pursue all available legal remedies unless the newspaper retracted the report, published Shafiqur Rahman’s response and issued an apology.