Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has protested against a report published by Australian newspaper "The Australian" concerning the visit to Australia by its Ameer, Shafiqur Rahman, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party’s Secretary-General and former member of parliament, Mia Golam Porwar, described the report as “false, misleading and defamatory”.

He demanded its immediate retraction and a public apology from the newspaper.

According to the Jamaat statement, on behalf of the Jamaat chief, Barrister Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem, Shafiqur Rahman’s foreign affairs adviser and an MP, has formally served a “concerns notice” to the newspaper’s publisher, Nationwide News Pty Limited.