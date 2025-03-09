Eid-ul-Fitr
Eid train ticket sales begin from 14 March
Bangladesh Railway will begin selling advance train tickets from 14 March on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.
Selling of the tickets for the return train journey will begin on 3 April.
“We have decided to add five additional pairs of special trains. There will be no weekly holiday for inter city trains,” said Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser of the railway ministry.
After an inter-ministerial meeting at Bidyut Bhaban in the capital Sunday, the adviser said the decision was taken to accommodate the increased number of homebound passengers for the upcoming Eid.
Advance intercity train tickets for 24 March will be available on 14 March.
Similarly tickets for journey on 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 March will be sold 10 days ahead, a press release of the railway ministry said.
The railway will start selling tickets of the west zone from 8:00 am while selling of tickets of the east zone will begin at 2:00 pm everyday.
Tickets for train journeys on 31 March, 1 and 2 April will be sold based on the sighting of the moon.
Around 35,913 tickets will be sold for the coming Eid-ul-Fitr, the release said.
All advance and return tickets for trains will be available online. So, passengers can purchase tickets online for a maximum of one time.
A passenger will be able to purchase a maximum of four tickets. In no way advance tickets will be refunded.
On the basis of passenger’s request, 25 per cent standing tickets will be issued at station counters.
Bangladesh Railway will add five additional pairs of special trains in the east and west zones to facilitate the passengers’ smooth travel during the Eid.
The return train journey will begin on 3 April and advance train tickets will be issued from 8:00 am for both zones.
Advance intercity train tickets for all trains will be sold 10 days ahead of the journey date.
It said the weekly holiday for all intercity trains will remain suspended from 27 March. After Eid-ul-Fitr regular intercity trains will resume operation as usual.