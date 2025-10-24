Cox’s Bazar airport loses int’l status despite recognition

The government has decided to suspend the notification that declared Cox’s Bazar Airport as an “international airport.” The new notification may be issued on Sunday annulling the earlier one.

Earlier, on 12 October, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism issued a notification declaring Cox’s Bazar Airport an international airport.

Eleven days later, the government decided to suspend that notification. Adviser to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Sk Bashir Uddin confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Friday evening.