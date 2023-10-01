Dengue deaths cross 1,000

Seventeen more people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Sunday, raising the total death toll to 1,006 this year.
According to the notice sent out from the Health Emergency Operation and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), nine people have died of dengue inside Dhaka while eight more died outside of the capital.
Besides, a total of 2,882 people have been admitted to hospitals during this period. A staggering 206,288 people- 83,851 in Dhaka and 122,437 in districts- have so far been hospitalised with dengue this year.
It is a matter of concern that dengue has now spread to almost all districts across the country. The number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka surpassed those in the capital by the end of July. The fatality rate is also rising in districts.
Public health experts worry that the dengue season can be lengthy this year as intermittent rainfall does not seem to be stooping. Plus, there’s the severe heat. Besides, there’s quite a lacking of necessary initiatives to prevent dengue.
The country witnessed a record 281 dengue casualties last year. Some 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.