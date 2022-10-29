Bangladesh, Myanmar border guards meet Sunday

On 16 September, a Rohingya boy was killed and five others injured as a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at a Rohingya Camp located at the Zero Point of the border.
On the same day, another Bangladeshi young man was seriously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban.
Local people said it was the Myanmar army that had planted mines the area. One exploded near the Tombru border.
In the face of continuous gunfire and mortar shelling inside Myanmar close to the Bangladesh border local authorities evacuated 30 families from Dochari and Ghumdhum unions at Naikhongchhari on 23 October.
Bangladesh's foreign ministry has recently summoned Myanmar envoy to Dhaka several times and formally protested against the move by the Buddhist-majority nation's military.