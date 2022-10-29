Bangladesh, Myanmar border guards meet Sunday

A flag meeting between members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) at commandant level will be held over the prevailing unrest along the border at Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.

Lieutenant colonel Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commandant of BGB-2 battalion, told UNB that they would discuss the issues related to the border security and prevailing tension.

"You have learned what incidents have happened, we will discuss issues, which have triggered tension among our people living along the border," he said.