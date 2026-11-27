Chhatra Shakti leader hacked with machete after being branded ‘Chhatra League activist’
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists have been accused of hacking and injuring a leader of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti in Chattogram. The incident took place on Chatteswari Road in the city’s Chawkbazar area on Thursday evening.
The injured man is Ismail, a Thana unit organiser of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti in Chattogram city. He is receiving treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Ismail said he had sustained injuries to his head and right hand from sharp weapons. He needed eight stitches on his head.
The Jatiya Chhatra Shakti leader alleged that he was first surrounded while chatting with friends. He was then kicked and struck on the head and hand with sharp weapons after being labelled a “Chhatra League member” and a “fascist collaborator”.
In addition to the head injury, he was stabbed in his right hand. Ismail alleged that the attack was led by Jihadul Haque Shikdar, joint general secretary of the Chhatra Dal unit at Hazera-Taju Degree College in the city.
However, Jihadul Haque denied involvement in the attack. He claimed that he was not at the scene. Instead, he alleged that Ismail had attacked Chhatra Dal members first.
Both Ismail and Jihadul are from Ukhia upazila in Cox’s Bazar. Although the attack took place in Chattogram, Ismail claimed it was linked to his protest against the killing of a woman in Cox’s Bazar. Jihadul said he knew Ismail only casually as they were from the same area.
Ismail told Prothom Alo that he had been sitting with friends, as he did every day, when around 30 people armed with knives and rods attacked him. He alleged that Jihadul first came from behind and kicked him. After labelling him a Chhatra League activist, Jihadul encouraged others to join the assault. Jihadul then began striking him with a knife. Ismail was kicked and knocked to the ground.
Asked about being labelled a Chhatra League member, Ismail said he had never been involved with the organisation. He said he was associated with Jatiya Chhatra Shakti and had been active on the front lines since the beginning of the July movement.
Attack linked to an earlier incident
Regarding the motive for the attack, Ismail claimed that around a year ago he had written on Facebook demanding justice over the killing of a woman in Cox’s Bazar. The woman used to help his mother with household work. Jihadul’s father was accused in that case.
Ismail alleged that yesterday Jihadul pointed him out to others and said that he was a Chhatra League member and was responsible for having Jihadul’s father sent to remand. He said the attack took place immediately afterwards. Ismail also claimed that Jihadul’s father was in jail. Asked about this, however, Jihadul told Prothom Alo that his father was not in jail but was in their locality.
Denial of involvement in the attack
Denying the allegation that he had led the attack, Jihadul told Prothom Alo, “I wasn’t even there. This is a completely false and fabricated allegation.”
Jihadul claimed that Ismail was directly and indirectly associated with the Chhatra League. He said that when people tried to detain Ismail and hand him over to the police, Ismail attacked Chhatra Dal members. The Chhatra Dal then resisted him. Jihadul also claimed that the party had instructed its members to “resist” the Chhatra League.
During a conversation with this correspondent, Jihadul initially referred to the Chhatra Dal members involved as his “followers”. When asked about this later, he said the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists present at the scene were involved in Chhatra Dal politics in Chawkbazar. He said he did not know their specific names.
Ismail, the Chhatra Shakti leader, said he would file a case after obtaining a medical certificate regarding his injuries. Jihadul, meanwhile, said he would take legal action over the counter-allegation that Chhatra Dal leaders and activists had been attacked.
Earlier, in a statement issued last night, Jatiya Chhatra Shakti alleged that Ismail had been assaulted after being labelled a “Chhatra League member” and a “fascist collaborator”.
Condemning the attack, the organisation called for a fair and impartial investigation and punishment for those involved.
Attack with knives and rods
Ismail told Prothom Alo that he had been sitting with friends, as he did every day, when around 30 people armed with knives and rods attacked him. He alleged that Jihadul first came from behind and kicked him. After labelling him a Chhatra League activist, Jihadul encouraged others to join the assault. Jihadul then began striking him with a knife. Ismail was kicked and knocked to the ground.
Asked about being labelled a Chhatra League member, Ismail said he had never been involved with the organisation. He said he was associated with Jatiya Chhatra Shakti and had been active on the front lines since the beginning of the July movement.