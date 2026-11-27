In addition to the head injury, he was stabbed in his right hand. Ismail alleged that the attack was led by Jihadul Haque Shikdar, joint general secretary of the Chhatra Dal unit at Hazera-Taju Degree College in the city.

However, Jihadul Haque denied involvement in the attack. He claimed that he was not at the scene. Instead, he alleged that Ismail had attacked Chhatra Dal members first.

Both Ismail and Jihadul are from Ukhia upazila in Cox’s Bazar. Although the attack took place in Chattogram, Ismail claimed it was linked to his protest against the killing of a woman in Cox’s Bazar. Jihadul said he knew Ismail only casually as they were from the same area.

Ismail told Prothom Alo that he had been sitting with friends, as he did every day, when around 30 people armed with knives and rods attacked him. He alleged that Jihadul first came from behind and kicked him. After labelling him a Chhatra League activist, Jihadul encouraged others to join the assault. Jihadul then began striking him with a knife. Ismail was kicked and knocked to the ground.

Asked about being labelled a Chhatra League member, Ismail said he had never been involved with the organisation. He said he was associated with Jatiya Chhatra Shakti and had been active on the front lines since the beginning of the July movement.