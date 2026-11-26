Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, DMP Additional Commissioner (DB) Md Shafiqul Islam said Azad had been arrested in connection with the Nuruzzaman Jony murder case. He was working at the training centre in Gazipur.

Azad, a native of Jhalakathi, is a 25th batch Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) police cadre officer.

The other three officers arrested are Chattogram Range Reserve Force SP Mohammad Jahangir Alam and Additional SPs Abul Hasan and Md Rakibul Hasan.

Jahangir Alam was arrested on the night of 14 November in a sedition case filed with Panchlaish police station in Chattogram city. The allegations against him include maintaining contact with leaders of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country, and supplying them with confidential information from within the police force.

Additional SP Abul Hasan was arrested in connection with the murder of ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) activist Mokbul Hossain in Dhaka. A Dhaka court ordered him to be sent to jail on Tuesday.

DMP said today that 33rd BCS police cadre Rakibul Hasan would be shown arrested in a murder case filed with Paltan police station in the capital.