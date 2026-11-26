SP Azad arrested, several other police officers under surveillance
Police Superintendent (SP) Abul Kalam Azad has been arrested in a crimes against humanity case over the killing of Nuruzzaman Jony, former general secretary of the Khilgaon Thana unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), in what police described at the time as a gunfight.
Since 14 November, two SPs and two additional SPs, including Azad, have been arrested.
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Azad from the In-Service Training Centre in Gazipur on Wednesday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, DMP Additional Commissioner (DB) Md Shafiqul Islam said Azad had been arrested in connection with the Nuruzzaman Jony murder case. He was working at the training centre in Gazipur.
Azad, a native of Jhalakathi, is a 25th batch Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) police cadre officer.
The other three officers arrested are Chattogram Range Reserve Force SP Mohammad Jahangir Alam and Additional SPs Abul Hasan and Md Rakibul Hasan.
Jahangir Alam was arrested on the night of 14 November in a sedition case filed with Panchlaish police station in Chattogram city. The allegations against him include maintaining contact with leaders of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country, and supplying them with confidential information from within the police force.
Additional SP Abul Hasan was arrested in connection with the murder of ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) activist Mokbul Hossain in Dhaka. A Dhaka court ordered him to be sent to jail on Tuesday.
DMP said today that 33rd BCS police cadre Rakibul Hasan would be shown arrested in a murder case filed with Paltan police station in the capital.
Jony abducted from outside prison
On 19 January 2015, Nuruzzaman Jony went to Dhaka Central Jail to visit his younger brother. His family alleged that police picked him up along with one of his associates from outside the prison.
According to the family, the following morning, Jony was shot dead at Khilgaon playground in what police staged as a gunfight. At the time, the Detective Branch claimed that he had been killed in a gunfight.
In September 2024, Jony's father, Yakub Ali, filed a murder case with Khilgaon police station, accusing 62 people. An allegation of Jony's murder was subsequently brought before the International Crimes Tribunal as well.
Following a request from the tribunal, the DB arrested Azad on Wednesday.
Police officers under continued surveillance
Police have stepped up security amid fears of sabotage surrounding ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement that she would return to the country from India and programmes organised by the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country. Surveillance within the police force has also been intensified.
Speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said some officials of law enforcement agencies, including the police, were associated with “fascist forces”.
The government had placed them under close surveillance, he said, adding that action was being taken against several of them.
Several senior police sources told Prothom Alo that some officers had been accused of involvement in crimes committed while performing their duties at their respective workplaces before the mass uprising.
Such allegations have featured in the cases leading to their arrests. However, information about leaks of internal police intelligence and contacts with leaders of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country, has also played a role in the decision to take action against them after such a long interval, the sources said.
Police Headquarters spokesperson and Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Kamarum Munira told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that cases had been filed and departmental action taken against several police personnel on the basis of specific allegations and information.
The activities of others facing similar allegations are also being monitored by intelligence agencies, she added.