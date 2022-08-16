Bangladesh

Bus services resume on Sylhet-Mymensingh route

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bus services have resumed on the Sylhet-Mymensingh route, after a fortnight-long strike following a strife between the public transport vehicle owners of the two districts, UNB reports.

The services began on Sunday night after a meeting between leaders of the bus owners’ association and transport workers’ bodies of the two districts broke the deadlock.

General secretary of the Sylhet District Bus Minibus Coach Microbus Workers Union, Abdul Muhim, said the services resumed on the route after the dispute was resolved in the presence of the top leaders of the bus owners’ associations and transport workers’ organisations of the two districts.

According to sources, 70 buses from Mymensingh district operate on the Sylhet-Mymensingh route.

Recently, Sylhet District Bus Owners Association launched five new buses on this route but the Mymensingh District Bus Owners Association put a ban on the plying of the same. It resulted in a conflict between the two sides.

Following that, bus services had remained suspended on this route since 1 August. As a result, commuters faced immense difficulties.

The unannounced indefinite strike increased the passengers’ troubles as many were forced to change multiple buses for their destinations.

