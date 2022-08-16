Bus services resume on Sylhet-Mymensingh route

General secretary of the Sylhet District Bus Minibus Coach Microbus Workers Union, Abdul Muhim, said the services resumed on the route after the dispute was resolved in the presence of the top leaders of the bus owners’ associations and transport workers’ organisations of the two districts.
According to sources, 70 buses from Mymensingh district operate on the Sylhet-Mymensingh route.
Recently, Sylhet District Bus Owners Association launched five new buses on this route but the Mymensingh District Bus Owners Association put a ban on the plying of the same. It resulted in a conflict between the two sides.
Following that, bus services had remained suspended on this route since 1 August. As a result, commuters faced immense difficulties.
The unannounced indefinite strike increased the passengers’ troubles as many were forced to change multiple buses for their destinations.