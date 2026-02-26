Information disappearing from websites following govt change

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government formally assumed office on 17 February. On the same day, the interim government led by professor Muhammad Yunus stepped down. The online operations of the current government’s prime minister’s office are now managed through the website pmo.gov.bd.

During the interim government, the chief adviser’s office maintained a website at cao.gov.bd. That address is no longer accessible separately. It appears to have been merged into the prime minister’s office website. Along with this change, several documents published during the interim government period have also disappeared.

When contacted for comment, additional press secretary of the prime minister, Atikur Rahman Rumon, told Prothom Alo that removing the website of the government chief after a change in administration is a routine procedure.

Stating that the interim government had also removed the previous government chief’s website after assuming office, he said the same process has occurred this time.