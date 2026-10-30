Tenants must be evicted from govt houses by tomorrow or face allotment cancellation

The government is set to take action against government employees who have rented out or sublet their officially allotted government housing instead of living there themselves.

A directive has been issued to evict all sub-tenants or renters by tomorrow, 31 October. The Directorate of Government Accommodation has mandated that only the government employee to whom the residence was allotted must reside there.

If any sub-tenants or renters are found occupying a government flat after 31 October, the housing allotment of the concerned government employee will be cancelled. Disciplinary and legal actions will also be initiated against them.