Tenants must be evicted from govt houses by tomorrow or face allotment cancellation
The government is set to take action against government employees who have rented out or sublet their officially allotted government housing instead of living there themselves.
A directive has been issued to evict all sub-tenants or renters by tomorrow, 31 October. The Directorate of Government Accommodation has mandated that only the government employee to whom the residence was allotted must reside there.
If any sub-tenants or renters are found occupying a government flat after 31 October, the housing allotment of the concerned government employee will be cancelled. Disciplinary and legal actions will also be initiated against them.
The Directorate of Government Accommodation under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works issued an urgent public notice regarding the matter on Thursday.
The directive applies to all allottees of government houses and flats under the directorate's jurisdiction, as well as other concerned individuals.
According to the public notice, recent inspection reports by the Directorate of Government Accommodation revealed that some government employees have sublet or rented out a single room, multiple rooms or even their entire allotted flats to others. Such practices are a direct violation of the Bangladesh Allocation Rules, 1982.
The notice clarified that no government employee is permitted to sublet or rent out their allotted residence, either in full or in part (one or more rooms), under any circumstances.
Those who have already rented out or sublet their flats must evict the sub-tenants or renters by tomorrow, 31 October. The allottee officer or employee must personally occupy and reside in the allotted quarters.
The public notice further warned that if any sub-tenant or renter is found in a residence after the deadline expires, the allotment of the concerned government employee will be cancelled without issuing any show-cause notice, in accordance with the Bangladesh Allocation Rules, 1982. Additionally, necessary disciplinary and legal measures will be taken as per the rules.
Simultaneously, under Rule 14(3) of the Bangladesh Allocation Rules, the head of the office and the controlling authority of the concerned allottee will be informed of the violation. The relevant authority will also be requested to take disciplinary action against the officer in question.
Officials of the Directorate of Government Accommodation noted that government flats are located in various areas of Dhaka, including Azimpur, Motijheel and Mirpur.
Many individuals allotted these flats are not residing there. Instead, they are renting them out to others. This has been a practice going on for a long time.
According to statistics from the Directorate of Government Accommodation, there are a total of 19,091 government residences of various categories in Dhaka.
Among these, there are 114 secretary quarters dedicated to secretaries, along with 79 bungalows. There are 558 superior-class residences for Grade-3 officers and above, 1,899 for Grade-5 and above, 1,890 for Grade-6 and above, 2,632 for Grades 7 to 9 and 4,890 for Grades 10 to 12. There are 775 flats specifically designated for Grade-9 officers.
Additionally, there are 1,084 flats for employees in Grades 12 and 13; 1,574 flats for Grades 14 and 15; 2,513 flats for Grades 16 and 17 and 2,061 flats for employees in Grades 18 to 20.