Bay of Bengal Conversation
Govt moving ahead to implement promises made to people: PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday said the new government, having received a strong mandate from the people, is moving ahead with a clear action plan to fulfill its commitments over the next five years.
"Our priorities are to protect national interests, maintain policy continuity, ensure economic stability and carry out institutional reforms. We are now moving directly from commitments to implementation," he said.
The prime minister was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day international conference “Bay of Bengal Conversation (BOBC) 2026”, organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Saturday morning.
This year's BOBC is being held under the theme "Fragments, Frontiers and Futures: Navigating Power, Technology and Trust in a World Rewritten".
Around 200 speakers, more than 300 delegates and over 1,000 participants from more than 100 countries are taking part in the conference, which is being held from 3 to 5 October.
Former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed and former Malian Prime Minister Moussa Mara, among others, are participating in the conference along with former and incumbent state officials, diplomats, policymakers, researchers, business leaders, technologists and experts from different countries.
The prime minister said the government has taken initiatives to make Bangladesh an attractive investment destination and transform the country into a strong hub for production and investment.
"We want to create extensive employment opportunities in production, services, exports and all other sectors," he said.
Emphasising the need for policy certainty for investors, the prime minister said continuity in long-term policies would provide them with the necessary assurance.
He said the government's social protection programmes had been designed to give priority to the most disadvantaged people.
Under the Family Card initiative, financial assistance will reach the hands of mothers in every family, beginning with the poorest and most marginalised communities, he said.
The Farmers Card will connect farmers with government incentives, agricultural services and markets, while the Health Card will ensure access to healthcare for all, he said, adding that ultimately the Universal Card would bring integrated government services under one umbrella.
Mentioning the government's pledge to take healthcare to people's doorsteps, the prime minister said the government is working to recruit 100,000 health workers, around 80 per cent of whom will be women.
They will provide primary healthcare, health advice and necessary referral services at the grassroots level, he said, adding that the government is also giving special attention to maternal and child health.
On education reform, the prime minister said education should not be limited to obtaining certificates but should prepare students for real life. "We are working to ensure a joyful learning environment," he said.
He said culture, sports, values and ethics would have an important place in the curriculum to help build children's character. Students would be given the opportunity to learn a third language, while technical and vocational education would be expanded alongside general education.
The government has taken initiatives to provide free uniforms, schoolbags, midday meals and stipends from the first grade, while expanding free education for girls up to the graduate level, he said.
Describing the country's large young population as one of the key drivers of national progress, the prime minister said skills development and suitable employment opportunities were essential to harnessing the demographic advantage.
"The government is focusing on improving language skills, creating employment opportunities, technological transformation and wider use of artificial intelligence. We are supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and start-ups. We want our young people to compete on the global stage and transform brain drain into brain circulation," he said.