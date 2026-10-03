Govt moving ahead to implement promises made to people: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday said the new government, having received a strong mandate from the people, is moving ahead with a clear action plan to fulfill its commitments over the next five years.

"Our priorities are to protect national interests, maintain policy continuity, ensure economic stability and carry out institutional reforms. We are now moving directly from commitments to implementation," he said.

The prime minister was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day international conference “Bay of Bengal Conversation (BOBC) 2026”, organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Saturday morning.

This year's BOBC is being held under the theme "Fragments, Frontiers and Futures: Navigating Power, Technology and Trust in a World Rewritten".