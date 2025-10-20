Bangladeshi writer Abdullah Al Imran selected for 'Voices of Freedom' by PEN Canada

Bangladeshi journalist and author Abdullah Al Imran has been selected to represent Bangladesh at the 10th edition of 'Voices of Freedom', the prestigious international reading series organised by PEN Canada.

The event will take place on 12 November at Toronto Reference Library.

A part of PEN Canada's Writers in Exile program, Voices of Freedom celebrates writers whose work embodies creativity, courage, and the struggle for free expression. This year's lineup includes Atefeh Khademolreza, an Iranian filmmaker and writer; Onder Deligoz, a Turkish novelist and editor; Andersson Boscan, an Ecuadorian journalist and media founder; and Abdullah Al Imran from Bangladesh. The session will be moderated by Mexican journalist and press-freedom advocate Luis Horacio Najera, says a press release.