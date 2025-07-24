EC issues Media Personnel Guidelines-2025 for election coverage

The Election Commission (EC) has released the Media Personnel Guidelines-2025 for journalists and media representatives tasked with covering the 13th National Parliamentary Election as well as local government polls.

As outlined in the guidelines, accredited journalists possessing valid EC-issued accreditation cards will be granted for direct access to polling stations.

Upon arrival, they are required to notify the Presiding Officer before proceeding to gather information, take photographs, and record video footage of the polling activities.