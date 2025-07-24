EC issues Media Personnel Guidelines-2025 for election coverage
The Election Commission (EC) has released the Media Personnel Guidelines-2025 for journalists and media representatives tasked with covering the 13th National Parliamentary Election as well as local government polls.
As outlined in the guidelines, accredited journalists possessing valid EC-issued accreditation cards will be granted for direct access to polling stations.
Upon arrival, they are required to notify the Presiding Officer before proceeding to gather information, take photographs, and record video footage of the polling activities.
However, capturing images or footage inside the secret voting booths is strictly prohibited under all circumstances.
The guidelines for election news coverage by journalists and media personnel were issued today (Wednesday), signed by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, according to EC Assistant Director (Public Relations) Md. Ashadul Haque.
The guidelines further said: No more than two journalists from different media outlets may enter the same polling booth at a time, and they may not stay inside for more than 10 minutes.
They are not allowed to interview election officials, agents, or voters inside the booth. Live broadcasting from inside the polling booth is strictly prohibited.
If live reporting is necessary from inside the polling center, it must be done from a safe distance outside the polling booth. Under no circumstances should election activities be disrupted, it added.
Additionally, journalists may observe and photograph the vote counting process in the counting rooms, but live broadcasting is not permitted.
Similarly, no live broadcasts from inside polling booths are allowed on Facebook or other social media platforms.
The guidelines mentioned that media personnel must also refrain from any activities that could disrupt the voting process. They may not interfere with the work of election officials or touch or remove any election materials.
Furthermore, while collecting election news, they must not promote or oppose any candidate or political party in any way, nor engage in any hateful propaganda.
They must adhere to electoral laws and regulations in assisting with the election process, it said.
These guidelines will be applicable to general and by-elections under the EC for national parliament, upazila parishad, city corporations, Zila Parishad, Pourasava, and union parishad.
The EC Secretariat and Returning Officers will issue journalist pass cards and vehicle/motorcycle stickers to accredited personnel one week before the election.
Journalists will also be permitted to use motorcycles for commuting.
Regarding this, the guidelines said: “A reasonable number of vehicle stickers will be issued for journalists’ movement. Based on necessity and practical considerations, local administration may allow limited use of motorcycles by journalists for news gathering at polling centers.”
It added, “In such cases, the journalist must submit their appointment letter, press ID copy, NID copy, and the motorcycle’s registration papers, driving license, and other necessary documents to the Returning Officer or Assistant Returning Officer. After verification, permission will be granted by the Returning Officer or an authorized official.”
According to the guidelines, the EC will issue cards and vehicle stickers for journalists from authorised print, television, online news portals, IPTV, freelance journalists, international agencies, and foreign media for both parliamentary and local elections.