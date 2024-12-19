Khaleda Zia unable to join Muktijuddha rally due to illness

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is unable to join a rally of Jatiyatabadi Muktijuddha Dal on 21 December due to illness.

The rally has been postponed as physicians advised against Khaleda Zia’s joining the rally.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a press brefining at BNP chariperson’s office in Gulshan today.

He said Khaleda Zia has been ill since Tuesday night. The physicians recommended that she refrain from joining the rally.