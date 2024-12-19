Khaleda Zia unable to join Muktijuddha rally due to illness
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is unable to join a rally of Jatiyatabadi Muktijuddha Dal on 21 December due to illness.
The rally has been postponed as physicians advised against Khaleda Zia’s joining the rally.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a press brefining at BNP chariperson’s office in Gulshan today.
He said Khaleda Zia has been ill since Tuesday night. The physicians recommended that she refrain from joining the rally.
The former prime minister was scheduled to join the rally of freedom fighters as chief guest on 21 December. This would have been her first appearance in a political rally in seven years. Khaleda Zia last joined a BNP rally on 12 November in 2017 before being arrested on 8 February in 2018.
Jatiyatabadi Muktijuddha Dal’s president Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat told Prothom Alo today that the organisation has decided to postpone the rally for now and schedule it when Khaleda Zia recovers.
He said Khaleda Zia would make reappearance in political programmes through the rally of freedom fighters.