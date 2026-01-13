Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador, lodges protest over child injured by gunfire

Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned Myanmar’s ambassador to Dhaka, Kyaw Soe Moe, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and expressed deep concern over the injury of a Bangladeshi national caused by cross-border gunfire from Myanmar territory.

A nine year old child, Huzaifa Afnan of Teknaf, was seriously injured after being struck by a bullet fired from across the Myanmar border.

The incident prompted Bangladesh to formally lodge a protest by summoning the Myanmar ambassador.