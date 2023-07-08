Two more dengue patients die in 24 hours

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 67 this year, reports UNB.

During the period, 820 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 603 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.