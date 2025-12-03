Rise in dollar rate pushes up Rooppur power plant cost by Tk 261.81b

The cost of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project is set to rise by nearly Tk 262 billion. The increase stems from rising prices of materials and equipment. With the revision, the total project cost will rise to Tk 139,741 crore (nearly Tk 1.4 trillion).

A proposal to this effect has been submitted to the planning ministry. A meeting on the revised proposal was held at the ministry on 11 November, with another meeting scheduled for next week.

Additional expenditure has also been proposed to rationalise the costs of various infrastructure components of the project. The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) is implementing the project at Rooppur in Pabna.