PM to launch nationwide canal excavation programme on 16 March
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate a nationwide programme on 16 March to excavate and re-excavate rivers, canals and water bodies aimed at improving irrigation, boosting agricultural production and strengthening water management across the country.
The prime minister will formally launch the programme by initiating canal excavation work at Kaharole upazila in Dinajpur district, said a handout today, Friday.
In the first phase, the initiative will be implemented in 54 districts across the country. On the same day, ministers, advisers, the chief whip of the Jatiya Sangsad, state ministers, whips and members of parliament will inaugurate the programme simultaneously in the remaining 53 districts.
The BNP-led government has undertaken the programme in line with its election manifesto to excavate and re-excavate about 20,000 kilometres of rivers, canals, water bodies and reservoirs across the country over the next five years.
The initiative is expected to play an important role in improving irrigation facilities, boosting agricultural production and creating employment opportunities for rural people.
It will also help increase the availability of surface water and reduce dependence on groundwater, which is expected to contribute to mitigating drought, floods and waterlogging in different parts of the country.