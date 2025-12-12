Osman Hadi on life support: DMCH director's office

At the time of the shooting, Md Rafi was in the rickshaw behind Osman Hadi, the prospective independent candidate for Dhaka-8. He described the incident in which Osman Hadi was shot.

Md Rafi told Prothom Alo, “After Jummah prayers, we were heading toward the High Court. We were in a rickshaw. As soon as we reached Bijoynagar, two people on a motorcycle arrived, fired at Hadi bhai, and fled. I was in the rickshaw behind him.”

Meanwhile, Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government, has expressed deep concern over the incident in which Osman Hadi was critically injured by miscreants’ gunfire.

At the same time, the Chief Adviser has given strict instructions to the law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift and thorough investigation, identify everyone involved in the attack, and bring them under the purview of the law.