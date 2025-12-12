Osman Hadi on life support: DMCH director's office
The director' office of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) has said that the possible independent candidate of the Dhaka-8 constituency and spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, Sharif Osman Hadi, who had been shot at Bijoynagar in the capital Friday morning, is now on life support.
A little after 4 pm today, Friday, the office of Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, was asked about Hadi’s condition. It was said that Hadi is in a critical state. He has been placed on life support. The bullet is still inside his head.
Osman Hadi was shot this afternoon in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar in the capital,. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical state.
Muhammad Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo that at 2:25 pm, miscreants arrived on a motorcycle. Shots were fired at Hadi from the motorcycle.
At the time of the shooting, Md Rafi was in the rickshaw behind Osman Hadi, the prospective independent candidate for Dhaka-8. He described the incident in which Osman Hadi was shot.
Md Rafi told Prothom Alo, “After Jummah prayers, we were heading toward the High Court. We were in a rickshaw. As soon as we reached Bijoynagar, two people on a motorcycle arrived, fired at Hadi bhai, and fled. I was in the rickshaw behind him.”
Meanwhile, Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government, has expressed deep concern over the incident in which Osman Hadi was critically injured by miscreants’ gunfire.
At the same time, the Chief Adviser has given strict instructions to the law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift and thorough investigation, identify everyone involved in the attack, and bring them under the purview of the law.