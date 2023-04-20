Bangladesh to welcome EU, UK observers in next general polls: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said they would welcome observers from the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) in the upcoming general election.

"We will welcome observers from the European Union and the United Kingdom in the next general election," she said when the outgoing UK high commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson paid a farewell call on her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence here.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed journalists after the meeting.

Mentioning that some local election observers have separate agenda, the prime minister said they have established the voting rights of the people in Bangladesh.