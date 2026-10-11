Eight writers receive BRAC Bank–Samakal Literary Award
Eight prominent poets, fiction writers, researchers and literary figures received the BRAC Bank–Samakal Literary Awards and honours for 2024 and 2025 at a ceremony in Dhaka on Friday evening.
The awards for the two years were presented at the Grand Ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel. Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury received the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024, while fiction writer Selina Hossain received the honour for 2025.
Nizam Biswas won the 2024 Young Writer Award for his book Jolmakorer Noukabaich, published by Baitarani Prokashon. Professor Abul Ahsan Choudhury won in the essay, autobiography and translation category for his collection Vidyasagar, Bankimchandra, Rabindranath and Musolman Samaj, published by Anyaprokash. Anwara Syed Haq received the award in the poetry and fiction category for her novel Shomoy Bohiya Gelo, published by Prothoma Prokashon.
For 2025, Mahbub Mayukh Rishad won the Young Writer Award for his novel Cyanide Phool, published by Anyaprokash. His wife received the award on his behalf.
Nasreen Jahan won in the essay, autobiography and translation category for Paloker Chinhogulo (Autobiographical Memoir), published by Bengal Books. Shaheen Akhtar received the award in the poetry and fiction category for Manchitra, published by Batighar.
Despite being physically unwell, Nasreen Jahan attended the ceremony. In a brief speech after receiving her award, she spoke about her illness, thoughts of death and determination to live.
“I learned on the afternoon of last year's Samakal Literary Award ceremony that I had cancer. I have spent this past year thinking about death. Doctors say I need surgery to remove my gallbladder and transplants for both kidneys. I had more or less accepted death. I thought perhaps I would not be able to come here next year. But suddenly it occurred to me: does death ask us anything? We cannot hear it, but we agree and then leave. I am not agreeing. Let's see what happens,” she said.
Video clips featuring brief profiles of the award-winning writers, their professional and personal lives, and their reactions to receiving the honours were shown on a large screen during the ceremony.
Speaking as chief guest, economist Wahiduddin Mahmud said freedom of thought must be ensured in literature and creative pursuits. He stressed the importance of private initiatives alongside government support for literary activities, adding that such patronage must remain above narrow partisan interests.
Highlighting the contributions of Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Serajul Islam Choudhury, Wahiduddin Mahmud said the professor had remained steadfast in his principles throughout his life in opposing injustice and oppression. Through his writings on contemporary society and politics, he had also raised awareness across generations.
His work spans essays, research, translation and children's literature, Wahiduddin Mahmud said, adding that figures such as Choudhury had made lifelong contributions to building a knowledge-oriented and culturally conscious society.
Times Media Limited Managing Director and Samakal publisher AK Azad congratulated the award recipients. He said the development of society and culture could not depend solely on the government and that private institutions, including banks, should also contribute to social and cultural initiatives.
Many talented people across the country remain unnoticed because they lack opportunities, he said. With encouragement and recognition, they could produce work of greater value.
BRAC Bank Vice-Chairperson Faruq Mayeenuddin Ahmed said many literary awards had once been launched through private initiatives, but most had failed to survive. Sustaining such initiatives required long-term commitment and a clear vision, he said.
“An award does not make literature greater, but recognising the work of writers is a responsibility of society and the corporate sector,” he said, expressing hope that the BRAC Bank–Samakal Literary Award would never be discontinued.
Faizul Latif Chowdhury, a member of the jury, outlined the selection process, saying a total of 36 books had been evaluated for the awards covering the two years. The evaluation criteria varied according to the type of book.
He emphasised the important role publishers play in submitting quality books for consideration and noted that relatively few poetry collections had been entered.
Samakal Editor Shahed Mohammad Ali, who chaired the ceremony, thanked the award-winning writers, invited guests and BRAC Bank for remaining associated with the initiative for 15 years. He also congratulated the publishers of the winning books.
Prominent figures from the country's arts, literature, culture and politics attended the ceremony.