Eight writers receive BRAC Bank–Samakal Literary Award

Nasreen Jahan won in the essay, autobiography and translation category for Paloker Chinhogulo (Autobiographical Memoir), published by Bengal Books. Shaheen Akhtar received the award in the poetry and fiction category for Manchitra, published by Batighar.

Despite being physically unwell, Nasreen Jahan attended the ceremony. In a brief speech after receiving her award, she spoke about her illness, thoughts of death and determination to live.

“I learned on the afternoon of last year's Samakal Literary Award ceremony that I had cancer. I have spent this past year thinking about death. Doctors say I need surgery to remove my gallbladder and transplants for both kidneys. I had more or less accepted death. I thought perhaps I would not be able to come here next year. But suddenly it occurred to me: does death ask us anything? We cannot hear it, but we agree and then leave. I am not agreeing. Let's see what happens,” she said.

Video clips featuring brief profiles of the award-winning writers, their professional and personal lives, and their reactions to receiving the honours were shown on a large screen during the ceremony.

Speaking as chief guest, economist Wahiduddin Mahmud said freedom of thought must be ensured in literature and creative pursuits. He stressed the importance of private initiatives alongside government support for literary activities, adding that such patronage must remain above narrow partisan interests.