Pir hacked to death in Kushtia: Smoke still rising from shrine

Smoke was still rising from the vandalised shrine in Kushtia’s Daulatpur, where an attack was carried out over allegations of blasphemy. The scene was observed around 9:00am today (Sunday).

Attempts to speak with two women injured in Saturday’s incident revealed visible fear on their faces, and neither agreed to talk to the media.

On the ground, two buildings inside the shrine compound were found extensively damaged. Two semi-pucca structures were reduced to ashes by fire, with smoke still billowing from one of them.

Debris lay scattered across the area. Men, women and children of various ages stood silently around the shrine. In front, 15 to 20 police officers were seen seated on chairs.