PM Hasina will visit Japan on 25-28 April

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be on an official visit to Japan from 25 to 28 April at the invitation of Japanese prime minister Kishida Fumio.

A number of memorandums of cooperation are expected to be signed during the PM's official visit.

Both the governments of Bangladesh and Japan hope that this visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

This will be the sixth visit of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan.

Earlier, she visited Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019.