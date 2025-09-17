China invites Bangladesh to join Global Governance Initiative

China has said Bangladesh is welcome to participate in cooperation under the framework of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), together with other nations to help build a more just and equitable global governance system.

The GGI, launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping, aims to provide a "Chinese solution" to the pressing challenges of global governance.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen extended the invitation during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam in Dhaka on Monday, said a Chinese embassy's media release today.

The two sides held in-depth discussions on Bangladesh-China relations, practical cooperation, the Global Governance Initiative and regional as well as international issues of mutual concern.