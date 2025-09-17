China invites Bangladesh to join Global Governance Initiative
China has said Bangladesh is welcome to participate in cooperation under the framework of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), together with other nations to help build a more just and equitable global governance system.
The GGI, launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping, aims to provide a "Chinese solution" to the pressing challenges of global governance.
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen extended the invitation during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam in Dhaka on Monday, said a Chinese embassy's media release today.
The two sides held in-depth discussions on Bangladesh-China relations, practical cooperation, the Global Governance Initiative and regional as well as international issues of mutual concern.
Ambassador Yao noted that Bangladesh-China relations continue to maintain a sound momentum of development, marked by smooth bilateral cooperation and strengthened friendship.
He said China is ready to work with Bangladesh to further implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.
Foreign Secretary Siam welcomed and appreciated the Global Governance Initiative, describing it as a timely contribution by President Xi to address global challenges.
The Bangladesh side also expressed satisfaction with the positive progress made in bilateral relations and reiterated its willingness to deepen cooperation with China across various fields for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.