CUET VC withholds teachers’, officials’ salaries amid protests

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) has remained closed for 15 days amid protests by teachers, students, officers and employees demanding the reinstatement of the recently outgoing vice-chancellor (VC).

The new VC has so far been unable to enter the campus because of the protests. However, despite being unable to go to the campus, he instructed the concerned bank by email to withhold the salaries and allowances of CUET teachers, officers and employees.

On 29 September, newly appointed VC Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam emailed Jayanta Bhowmik, manager of Sonali Bank’s CUET branch, instructing him to withhold the salaries of teachers, officers and employees.

The withholding of salaries and allowances has caused difficulties for CUET staff. Hindu teachers, officers and employees, in particular, are facing difficulties as the Durga Puja festival is approaching.