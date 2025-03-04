CR Abrar to be next education adviser
CR Abrar, a retired Dhaka University professor and the executive director of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), is going to be appointed as the education adviser of the interim government.
Sources within the government confirmed the information, saying he is likely to take oath as adviser on Wednesday. The government transport pool sources said the cabinet division asked them to keep a vehicle ready for tomorrow, Wednesday.
Wahiduddin Mahmud is now serving as adviser for the education and planning ministries.
On 25 February, information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam resigned from the interim government and was replaced by Mahfuj Alam. Now, another adviser is being included to the advisory council.