Tenure of all six reform commissions extended
The government has extended the tenure of six reform commissions tasked with addressing major challenges and driving improvements across various sectors.
The cabinet division issued a notification to this effect on Thursday.
According to the notification, the tenures of the public administration reform commission, police reform commission, electoral reform commission, anti-corruption reform commission, constitutional reform commission, and judiciary reform commission have been extended.
The tenures of five of the commissions, excluding the judiciary reform commission, have been extended until 15 January. However, the judiciary reform commission's tenure has been extended until 31 January, added the notification.
The constitutional reform commission was formed on 6 October, while the other five commissions were established on 3 October, with a 90-day deadline to submit their reports.
As such, the term of all the commissions, except the constitutional reform commission, was due to end on Thursday (2 January).
The tenure of the constitutional reform commission was originally set to end on 4 January.
The extensions aim to provide the necessary time for the commissions to complete their tasks and submit their final reports.