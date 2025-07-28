Air base essential to protect Dhaka’s sky: Air Force

Stating that no air base for training fighter aircraft will be shifted from Dhaka, Shahidul Islam further said it needs a huge space to conduct a fighter jet. At the same time, this air base is essential to ensure security of the capital’s sky. Such bases at capital cities are common around the globe.

Air Force’s emergency coordination centre’s Air Commodore Md Mizanur Rahman read out a written statement at the media conference.

The Air Force will remain with the families of the deceased and injured in the accident, he added. “Highest assistance will be provided to them, if necessary.”