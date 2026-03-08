4 contractually appointed ambassadors recalled to Dhaka

All four had been appointed under contractual arrangements by the previous interim government.

Mahfuzul Haque is a former government secretary. Mainul Islam previously served as Inspector General of Police. After the interim government assumed power, he was appointed IGP, but a few months later, on 20 November 2024, the government appointed Baharul Alam as the new IGP and subsequently posted Mainul Islam as ambassador.

Journalist Mushfiqul Fazal had long been based in the United States. During the tenure of the previous Awami League government, he frequently raised issues of alleged repression by the authorities at briefings of the United States Department of State and the spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General.