BCL rally: Roads in Dhaka to remain blocked today 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will be blocking roads at 11 locations around Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, where the rally organised by Bangladesh Chhatra League is scheduled to take place on Friday.
The police have requested city residents to take alternative routes starting from 10:00 am until the conclusion of the rally.
As per the police, numerous VVIP guests are expected to attend the rally, organised in remembrance of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.
The decision to close these roads has been made to facilitate their movements.
According to the DMP, the following crossings and areas will either be closed or diverted on Friday: Kantaban Crossing, Hotel Intercontinental Crossing, Kakrail Mosque Crossing, Kakrail Church Crossing, UBL Crossing, High Court Crossing, Doel Chatwar Crossing, Dhaka University Medical, Jagannath Hall Crossing, Raju Sculpture Crossing, and VC Residence Crossing. City residents are advised to avoid these areas and roads, and instead, use alternative routes.
The DMP has also indicated that vehicles destined for the rally should be parked at various locations: Dhaka University's Mohsin Hall Ground (VIP), Mal Chattar, both sides of the road from Palashi Crossing to Raju Sculpture Crossing, both sides of Fuller Road, both sides of the road from Doel Chatwar Crossing to Shahidullah Hall Crossing, both sides of Nawab Abdul Ghani Road, and both sides of roads in Dilkusha and Motijheel areas.