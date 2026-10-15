103 Saudi-bound flights from Bangladesh disrupted, affecting 15,779 passengers
Disruptions at various airports in Saudi Arabia have affected 103 flights operating between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia on direct and transit routes. Some of the flights have been cancelled, while others have been suspended.
A total of 15,779 passengers on these flights have been affected.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) disclosed the information in a press release issued at 2:00pm today, Thursday.
According to CAAB, 42 of the 103 flights were direct flights and 61 were transit flights.
Among the direct flights, 17 belonged to Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 10 to US-Bangla Airlines, eight to Saudia Airlines and seven to Riyadh Air.
Among the transit flights, 22 belonged to IndiGo, 14 to Emirates, seven to SalamAir, eight to Qatar Airways, six to flydubai, three to Air India and one to EgyptAir.
Until Wednesday, 100 flights had been affected, involving 15,393 passengers. The latest CAAB figures show an increase in both the number of disrupted flights and affected passengers.
Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched repeated attacks on Saudi Arabia. The deadliest attack took place last Saturday.
A total of 14 people, including two Bangladeshis, were killed in the attacks, while many others were injured. Following the attacks, flights from Dhaka to Saudi Arabia began facing disruptions.
Bangladeshi passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia have been facing difficulties as a result. Some passengers are trying to reach Saudi Arabia by taking flights to alternative destinations.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines initially suspended its Riyadh-bound flights and later suspended flights to Dammam. The state-owned carrier has announced that all flights from Dhaka to Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 17 October in the interest of passenger safety.
Meanwhile, private airline US-Bangla Airlines has cancelled its Riyadh-bound flights until 21 October.