Dhaka, New Delhi to overcome disruptive forces to further deepen ties: Shahriar

“There is no doubt that this is an irritant to our bilateral ties,” said the state minister adding, these incidents embarrassed them and undermine the growing relationship between the countries.
The government has conveyed the recent killing of three Bangladeshis by the BSF in separate incidents to the Indian government through diplomatic channels.
“We did never step back in raising issues in the interest of Bangladesh and its people,” said the state minister.
The state minister said they see a deviation when it comes to Lalmonirhat and they are trying to understand it. “We will always remain vocal on the issue (border killing).”
Even during the recent home minister-level meeting between the two countries in Delhi, both the ministers agreed to take all our efforts to bring down the border killing to zero level, and to stop the use of lethal weapons, he mentioned.
“This is also our question: if really there was a situation, which required shooting then why were legs or hands not targeted?” the State Minister questioned.
He said there are many achievements brought about by the two countries.
Shahriar said there are disruptive forces driven by vested quarters but the two countries will work together to further deepen the relations.
He also talked about the role of the media in fighting the misinformation.
Earlier, leaders of Bangladesh emphasized the importance of effective border management for ensuring a peaceful, stable and crime-free border.
Both sides agreed that any death at the border is a matter of concern and directed the concerned border guarding forces to enhance people-oriented measures for ensuring border security and bring down such deaths of civilians to zero.
Surjobarta Media and Communication hosted the seminar titled “Indo-Bangla Unique Friendship in Hasina-Modi Regimes: Role of Media” where bilateral issues including water sharing, border killing, trade and investment and role of media in strengthening the ties were discussed.
President of South Asian Forum Against Religious Fundamentalism justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, acting editor of Daily Samakal Mozammel Hossain Monju, joint editor of Daily Prothom Alo Sohrab Hassan, BSS chief news editor Samir Kanti Baarua, journalist Ayanjit Sen, chief reporter of Daily Desh Rupantar Ummul Wara and Surjobarta editor Sumi Khan also spoke at the seminar chaired by professor Omer Selim Sher.