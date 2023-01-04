Dhaka, New Delhi to overcome disruptive forces to further deepen ties: Shahriar

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Wednesday said killings in a number of points along the long Bangladesh-India border came down to zero level in recent years though problems remain in some points like Lalmonirhat, reports UNB.

"We hope it will come down to zero level (in all points)," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion, acknowledging that border killing remains an irritant to Bangladesh-India relations.

The state minister said there is no lack of willingness on both sides and Bangladesh raised the recent border issues with India through diplomatic channels on Tuesday.