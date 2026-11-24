AL leader Bahauddin Nasim's close associate Mustafizur arrested over 'funding of sabotage'
The Dhaka Metropolitan Detective (DB) Police have arrested KSM Mostafizur Rahman, a member of the Awami League's Subcommittee on Industry and Commerce, on charges of 'financing' ongoing acts of sabotage.
He is known to be close to the party's Joint General Secretary and former Member of Parliament, AFM Bahauddin Nasim.
DB Ramna Division detained him early on Tuesday morning from in front of Dhaka Club in the capital's Shahbag area.
Mirza Tarek Ahmed Beg, the Deputy Commissioner of DB Ramna Division, told Prothom Alo that there are multiple cases against Mostafizur Rahman, including one related to the July uprising. These cases are currently being reviewed and evaluated.
According to sources related to the DB, Mostafizur Rahman is a resident of Sonatala upazila in Bogura.
He is the Managing Director of the ''National Agricare Group''. Allegations against him include his affiliation with the Awami League and funding the party's ongoing subversive activities.
Additionally, he is known to be close to AFM Bahauddin Nasim, the party's Joint General Secretary and former Member of Parliament.
According to DB information, there are three cases against him related to the July uprising.
Moreover, the National Agricare Group faces allegations of irregularities and corruption. There are also accusations against him regarding the acquisition and transfer of undeclared assets abroad and receiving money illegally sent from China.