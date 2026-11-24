The Dhaka Metropolitan Detective (DB) Police have arrested KSM Mostafizur Rahman, a member of the Awami League's Subcommittee on Industry and Commerce, on charges of 'financing' ongoing acts of sabotage.

He is known to be close to the party's Joint General Secretary and former Member of Parliament, AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

DB Ramna Division detained him early on Tuesday morning from in front of Dhaka Club in the capital's Shahbag area.