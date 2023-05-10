Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka 12-13 May, Myanmar not invited

Briefing newspersons at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Momen also said around 150 foreign guests will participate in the conference including representatives from D8, SAARC and BIMSTEC.

The participating ministers will also visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay respect to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh maintains good relations with Mauritius and the relations will further strengthen through the visit of the country’s president.

Responding to a question, momen said Myanmar was not invited to the conference.