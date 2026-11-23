The government will brief foreign diplomats on the overall situation in the country on Tuesday morning amid violence surrounding programmes announced by the Awami League, whose activities are banned in the country.

Several senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir would brief the diplomats at the ministry at 9:00 am on Tuesday.

A senior ministry official said letters inviting diplomats based in Dhaka and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations, to the briefing were sent on Monday.

According to Police Headquarters, crudebombs exploded at 87 locations and 83 vehicles were set on fire across the country in the 12 days from 7 to 19 November. In addition, four police facilities were set on fire and vandalised.