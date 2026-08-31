Cabinet approves new pay scale for govt employees
A new pay scale for government officials and employees is set to be implemented, with the Cabinet approving it at a meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.
A secretary who attended the meeting confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo after the meeting. The Cabinet Division will hold a press conference shortly to provide details.
Earlier, on 21 April, a 10-member committee was formed, headed by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani, to recommend measures for implementing a new pay scale for government employees. The committee had recommended raising the basic salaries of government employees from grades 1 to 20 by up to 100 per cent.
The committee proposed implementing the salary increases in two phases. Under the plan, the revised basic salaries could take effect in the first year, followed by house rent and other allowances in the second year.
The Prime Minister’s Office recently published an e-book titled ‘180 Days of the People’s Government’, outlining initiatives taken during the government’s first 180 days. Under the subheading ‘Ninth Pay Scale: Big News for Government Employees’, it highlighted plans to implement the new pay scale.
Earlier, nearly a decade after the Eighth Pay Commission, the interim government formed the 23-member Ninth National Pay Commission on 27 July 2025, headed by former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan. The commission submitted its report to the interim government in January.
It recommended retaining the existing 20 grades while increasing salaries and allowances by 100 per cent to 140 per cent.
The commission proposed raising the minimum basic salary from Tk8,250 to Tk20,000 and the maximum from Tk78,000 to Tk160,000.