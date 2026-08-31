Cabinet approves new pay scale for govt employees

The Prime Minister’s Office recently published an e-book titled ‘180 Days of the People’s Government’, outlining initiatives taken during the government’s first 180 days. Under the subheading ‘Ninth Pay Scale: Big News for Government Employees’, it highlighted plans to implement the new pay scale.

Earlier, nearly a decade after the Eighth Pay Commission, the interim government formed the 23-member Ninth National Pay Commission on 27 July 2025, headed by former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan. The commission submitted its report to the interim government in January.

It recommended retaining the existing 20 grades while increasing salaries and allowances by 100 per cent to 140 per cent.

The commission proposed raising the minimum basic salary from Tk8,250 to Tk20,000 and the maximum from Tk78,000 to Tk160,000.