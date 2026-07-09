SC verdict upholds reinstatement of caretaker govt and referendum provisions

The apex court of the country has dismissed the appeals filed against the High Court verdict concerning the 15th amendment to the Constitution, which had introduced several changes, including the abolition of the non-party caretaker government system.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, delivered the verdict Thursday morning.

As a result, the High Court’s judgment reinstating the caretaker government system and the provision for referendums stands upheld, according to lawyers.