Energy security is a defining issue, which is why the EU and Bangladesh are accelerating their work to deploy renewable energy as a strategic priority. The Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility is a flagship initiative of the EU’s Global Gateway, which promotes the development of secure, sustainable and trusted networks and links with our partners around the globe. What we see today is our shared determination to ensure energy security and investability for Bangladesh. Michael Miller, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, stated this at a high-level event in Dhaka titled “Boosting Renewable Energy in Bangladesh – From Design to Implementation."

The event held on 20 April, hosted by the European union Bank, the European Investment Bank (EIB), in partnership with the European union Delegation and the Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources (MoPEMR), brought together senior representatives from the Government of Bangladesh, the European Union, the European Investment Bank (EIB), Team Europe, other international partners, financial institutions, regulators, and the private sector.

It was organised under the Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility (BREF), an EU Global Gateway flagship in the energy sector that is accelerating large scale renewable energy investments to advance Bangladesh’s energy security, climate targets and green transition.