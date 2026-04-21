Energy event
Boosting renewable energy in Bangladesh: from design to implementation
Energy security is a defining issue, which is why the EU and Bangladesh are accelerating their work to deploy renewable energy as a strategic priority. The Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility is a flagship initiative of the EU’s Global Gateway, which promotes the development of secure, sustainable and trusted networks and links with our partners around the globe. What we see today is our shared determination to ensure energy security and investability for Bangladesh. Michael Miller, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, stated this at a high-level event in Dhaka titled “Boosting Renewable Energy in Bangladesh – From Design to Implementation."
The event held on 20 April, hosted by the European union Bank, the European Investment Bank (EIB), in partnership with the European union Delegation and the Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources (MoPEMR), brought together senior representatives from the Government of Bangladesh, the European Union, the European Investment Bank (EIB), Team Europe, other international partners, financial institutions, regulators, and the private sector.
It was organised under the Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility (BREF), an EU Global Gateway flagship in the energy sector that is accelerating large scale renewable energy investments to advance Bangladesh’s energy security, climate targets and green transition.
The EU financial contribution for the public sector amounts to €395 million, combining a €350 million sovereign EU-guaranteed EIB loan with an EU blending grant of €45 million, including €6 million to ensure the bankability and de-risking of a major pipeline of projects. Additional financing is being provided by Germany (€50 million plus €1.5 million TA grant).
BREF will leverage around €700 million in total investments in wind and solar energy. It will deliver up to 750 MWp of new renewable capacity, iprove grid resilience and decentralisation, and promote innovation in areas such as dual land use (energy and agriculture) and battery energy storage systems.
The event opened with a welcome address by Michal Krejza, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Bangladesh.
Nur Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Planning), Power Division, highlighted that the collaboration between the Government of Bangladesh, the European Union, the European Investment Bank, and Team Europe reflects a shared commitment to delivering a clean, secure, and resilient energy future. Such cooperation is essential to mobilise the scale of investment, expertise, and technical support required.
Michael Steidl, Head of Regional Representation to South Asia, EIB, remarked, “The EIB is proud to be supporting Bangladesh’s journey to a low-carbon energy future. The Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility is a cornerstone for the country’s green energy transition, bringing together significant European investment and partnership. The Technical Assistance component is especially crucial; it ensures that projects are well-prepared, bankable, and meet the highest technical, environmental, and social standard.”
Rüdiger Lotz, Ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh, observed: ”The Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility (BREF) represents a landmark collaboration in the energy sector between the Government of Bangladesh, the European union (EU), and its member states - and of course for Germany. I therefore wholeheartedly encourage you to move forward boldly and harness the power of solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources.”
The event featured a presentation on the Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility (BREF) and its Technical Assistance (BREF-TA), which is designed to accelerate large-scale renewable energy investments and support Bangladesh’s climate commitments.
Andreas Wiese, Managing Director of GOPA Tech and lead partner of the BREF-TA Consultant Consortium, stated: “As the lead partner of the Consortium delivering Technical Assistance for the Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility, GOPA Tech is proud to support Bangladesh’s ambitious journey toward a sustainable energy future. Through BREF-TA, we are committed to providing hands-on expertise and practical solutions that help projects reach bankability, foster innovation, and strengthen institutional capacity."
The Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility represents a key milestone in Bangladesh’s clean energy transition. Through Global Gateway and Team Europe, the EU and its partners remain committed to supporting a sustainable, secure, and resilient energy future for Bangladesh.