Govt has scope to control fuel prices: CPD

Amid the war between Iran and Israel, involving the United States, production and supply of oil and gas are being disrupted.

As a result, the price of crude oil in the global market has exceeded $100 per barrel.

However, the government still has some scope to control fuel prices in the domestic market, researchers of the private research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said.

CPD Distinguished Fellow Mustafizur Rahman said the government has various policy instruments to determine how much of the international oil price will be reflected in the local market.

In addition to the profit of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), there are various types of taxes on fuel in the country amounting to around 20–25 per cent.

When international fuel prices increase, the government has the opportunity to reduce these taxes to control prices. For example, during the tenure of the outgoing interim government, the 2 per cent advance income tax on fuel imports was withdrawn.