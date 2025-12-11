Turning back to find her son missing, child calls mother from inside deep pit

Upon turning back and finding her child missing, the mother heard him calling “ma, ma” from inside a pit. Rescue efforts to save the child, who had fallen into a 30–35 foot deep pit in Tanore, Rajshahi, is ongoing from Wednesday night.

The fire service has been working to rescue the child and excavation with heavy machinery is ongoing. At the same time, oxygen is being supplied continuously to keep the child alive.

At around 1:00 pm on Wednesday, Sajid, a two year old boy, fell into the deep pit in Tanore. The child had been walking alongside his mother, holding her hand, through a paddy field where the harvest had already been cut.

Suddenly he slipped and fell into the pit. Sajid is the son of Rakib, a resident of Koelhat Purba Para village in the upazila. Rakib works in Dhaka as a manager at a jute mill and has not yet been able to return home.